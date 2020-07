Donald Trump resumed his COVID briefings, apparently in hopes of showing a kinder, gentler side when it came to the COVID crisis. But after a handful of these sessions the President seems to be veering wildly off script as seen in his defence of a doctor who recommended the disputed hydrocychloroquine

These press conferences just keep getting more and more absurd.



Today, the president defended a doctor who once claimed diseases are caused by demon sex.



What planet am I living on?? pic.twitter.com/R0UaG7qRz1 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) July 28, 2020