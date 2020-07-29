Thief caught on camera

Hamilton Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a break and enter that occurred at an Upper James Pharmacy.

On July 8, 2020, shortly before 10:00 p.m., a motion sensor was activated inside the store. Police attended and confirmed a break and enter had occurred and a variety of prescription medication along with currency from the cash register was stolen.

Police continued with the investigation and uncovered video footage of the male suspect.

The suspect is described as: White male, medium build and height, 20 to 35-years-old with Dark hair and Tattoos on the right upper arm, full left arm and the back of his right calf. He was wearing a black and grey basketball jersey with a zebra stripe on both sides, black shorts and brown boots with a side zipper.

If you have information that can assist in this investigation please call Detective Constable Matt Robinson 905-546-8935 or Acting Detective Sergeant George Gallant 905-546-2991 or any on-duty B.E.A.R. Detective at 905-546-4925.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com