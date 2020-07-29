Stabbing victim, accused stabber both in same E.R. waiting room

Early this morning Hamilton checked out an apartment disturbance at 123 Bold Street in Hamilton. They came across a blood-soaked scene and signs of a commotion but no one found inside.

Approximately, 10 minutes later a male with severe stab wounds to the abdomen stumbled into St. Joseph’s emergency for medical treatment. He said he had been stabbed by a friend during an altercation at his apartment on Bold Street. Hamilton Police who happened to be at the Hospital for an unrelated interviewed the victim and learned the friend was also sitting in the hospital waiting for medical care.

The victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect received minor injuries and remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

31 year old Aaron Rozek of Hamilton faces charges of attempted murder, uttering threats and two probation violations.

If you have information that can assist in this investigation please Central Criminal Investigative Branch Staff Sergeant Oleniuk (905)546-3833.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com