New Binbrook school announced
New Binbrook school announced

July 29, 2020

This wind-swept field near the Binbrook water tower will soon be home to a new elementary school for the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. It was one of two schools announced for Hamilton –the other project announced will be the replacement of St. James the Apostle Catholic Elementary School.

Education Minister Steven Lecce (l) Joined Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly  and HWDSB chair Alex Johnstone in making the announcement.

