Burlington mask bylaw changes
To be consistent with the Region of Halton’s mask bylaw, Burlington City Council has approved amendments to the temporary Mask By-law which regulates the use of face masks and coverings within enclosed spaces open to the public.
The changes are now in effect and include:
- Exempting children under the age of five from wearing a mask (previously children under three).
- Requiring parents/guardians of children over five years of age to make a ‘best effort’ to ensure the children wear a mask
- Removing face shields as an acceptable face covering. Public Health information indicates that face coverings need to cover the nose and mouth without gapping
- Updating wording related to ‘employee-only areas’ which are not regulated under the by-law
- Applying the Mask By-law to City recreation facilities.
For more information about the Mask By-law, visit burlington.ca/masks.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree1
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0