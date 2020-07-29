The Bay Observer
Burlington mask bylaw changes
Burlington mask bylaw changes

by
July 29, 2020

To be consistent with the Region of Halton’s mask bylaw, Burlington City Council has approved amendments to the temporary Mask By-law which regulates the use of face masks and coverings within enclosed spaces open to the public.

The changes are now in effect and include:

  • Exempting children under the age of five from wearing a mask (previously children under three).
  • Requiring parents/guardians of children over five years of age to make a ‘best effort’ to ensure the children wear a mask
  • Removing face shields as an acceptable face covering. Public Health information indicates that face coverings need to cover the nose and mouth without gapping
  • Updating wording related to ‘employee-only areas’ which are not regulated under the by-law
  • Applying the Mask By-law to City recreation facilities.

For more information about the Mask By-law, visit burlington.ca/masks.

