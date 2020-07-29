Burlington mask bylaw changes

To be consistent with the Region of Halton’s mask bylaw, Burlington City Council has approved amendments to the temporary Mask By-law which regulates the use of face masks and coverings within enclosed spaces open to the public.

The changes are now in effect and include:

Exempting children under the age of five from wearing a mask (previously children under three).

Requiring parents/guardians of children over five years of age to make a ‘best effort’ to ensure the children wear a mask

Removing face shields as an acceptable face covering. Public Health information indicates that face coverings need to cover the nose and mouth without gapping

Updating wording related to ‘employee-only areas’ which are not regulated under the by-law

Applying the Mask By-law to City recreation facilities.

For more information about the Mask By-law, visit burlington.ca/masks.