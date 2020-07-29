Aslan Technologies Expands Burlington plant

Aslan Technologies has expanded in Burlington with an additional location at 2270 Industrial Street. Their new location adds an additional 20,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space in the City. The increased production capacity ensures Aslan’s clients continue to receive fabrication and private labeling services for their water and wastewater systems and chemical equipment.

Aslan Technologies is a Burlington-based design and manufacturing company established in 1992, provideing global water, wastewater and chemical processing solutions to both developed and emerging markets.

It designs potable and process water as well as sewage and wastewater treatment plants which are key in settings where there is little or no existing infrastructure. Aslan has provided over 2000 installations around the world.

The increased production space will allow Aslan to engage in more piloting and R&D for customized solutions as they continue pursuing successful partnerships with innovative technology developers,