UPDATE: Brock Beck Homicide

Homicide Investigators from the Hamilton Police Service Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the murder of Brock Beck. Police continue to search for video in the area but are releasing recovered images today.

Detectives are seeking a white sedan as displayed in the provided images. Detectives believe this incident may have been fuelled by road rage at the intersection of Binbrook Rd. and Hwy #56 in the center of the town of Binbrook. Detectives continue to seek witnesses in this case and are encouraging the occupants of the white sedan to come forward to police. Over a dozen interviews have already been completed.

There were approximately seven persons at a private gathering attended by the victim and alcohol was a factor. All have cooperated with the investigation. The suspects and the suspect vehicle did not attend the gathering and police believe there was no prior connection to the victim.

The confrontation with the suspect vehicle and Brock’s vehicle is reported to have occurred just prior to the fight at 3063 Binbrook Rd.

The suspect vehicle fled eastbound from the scene on Binbrook Rd. and then headed northbound on Highway #56 toward Hamilton. Police have release the following video of the suspect car.

Suspects can be described as the following:

Suspect 1 – Male with darker skin, with a perm style haircut and possibly a muscular build.

Suspect 2 – Male white, longer hair that has been pushed back.

There is no further description provided at this time. Police believe that there are more than two suspects involved in this, but the precise number is unknown.

Police continue to ask for the public’s help in solving this case.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective David Brewster by calling 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.