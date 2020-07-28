Stolen car check led to drug bust

Two men will appear in court later today after a investigation revealed they were in possession of illicit drugs valued at nearly $16,000 and stolen property. Yesterday afternoon police spotted a white BMW sedan in front of a house in the area of Wellington Street North and Wilson Street. Two men got out of the vehicle and went into the house. Police ran the licence plate of the BMW and learned the car was stolen. A few moments later, one of the males returned to the vehicle, opened the trunk and removed another set of licence plates. He was arrested without incident. The second male saw what was happening and ran into the house, later escaping through the back yard of the house. Police searched the house and found another man trying to hide. He was found to be in possession of an airsoft handgun and flare gun with active flares. He was arrested after it turned out there was a warrant for his arrest. Police found a smorgasbord of drugs in the car—heroin. Methamphetamine, Hydromorphone and Oxycodone. In addition to the string of drug traducing charges a 29 year old Hamilton man will also face parole violation charges. A 45-year-old drifter faces a charge of failure to comply with a release order.

Persons having any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact the Division One Staff Sergeant’s office by calling 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com