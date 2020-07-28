GO Niagara weekend trains are back

It’s back. One of the nicest and most affordable ways to get to and from Niagara Falls is returning and will help people safely explore the attractions in their own backyard.

Starting this weekend (August 1), Metrolinx is reintroducing weekend GO train service between Toronto & Niagara Falls.

Trains will run every Saturday, Sunday and holiday Monday as part of regular weekend schedules. GO customers will be able choose from four trips to Niagara and back.

These weekend trains will each feature six coaches, and until after Thanksgiving weekend, three of them will be outfitted to accommodate up to 18 bikes.

The schedule allows for four trips each way per day.

Leaving Toronto Union Station heading to Niagara Falls

8:51am, 12:51pm, 4:51pm and 8:51pm

Leaving Niagara Falls heading to Toronto Union Station

11:16am, 3:16pm, 7:16pm and 11:16pm

Metrolinx is once again partnering with the Niagara Parks Commission to make it easy for people to discover the beauty of the Niagara Region.

If you’re planning on heading down to Niagara for the weekend, you can buy a GO-Niagara Parks travel package online for $30 per person.

The package covers the round trip GO train between Toronto and Niagara Falls, plus a WEGO bus pass that connects people to the train station, the city tourist area and the Niagara Parks attractions

For those travelling as a group they can purchase a GO Niagara travel group package online for $65 (including 2 adults and 3 kids).