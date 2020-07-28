COVID cases drop for fourth straight day

Health officials reported new COVID infections on Tuesday were down to 111. There were Also four deaths recorded. Following a spike of 195 new cases being reported last Friday, Ontario saw 138 patients confirmed on Saturday, 137 on Sunday and 119 on Monday.

The number of resolved cases also jumped by 106 and now account for nearly 89 per cent of all infections.

There are 96 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19- 14 more than the previous day, but the number in ICU (31) and on ventilators (18) was relatively unchanged.