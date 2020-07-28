The Bay Observer
Burlington Foundation Awards $335,370 in COVID Grants
Burlington Foundation Awards $335,370 in COVID Grants

July 28, 2020

Burlington, ON, July 28, 2020 – Today, Burlington Foundation announced it has awarded $335,370 in grants to 18 charities to address critical needs affecting vulnerable community members in Burlington greatly impacted by COVID-19. The grants announced today are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.

The ECSF is a $350 million fund that is being implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country, the Canadian Red Cross and United Way Centraide Canada. Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.
“The tremendous impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on our vulnerable community members and our front-line charities serving them, is truly unprecedented,” said Colleen Mulholland, President and CEO of Burlington Foundation.

Grants awarded:

