Two weeks left to voice your opinion on Burlington’s Elgin Street Promenade

The final phase of the Elgin Promenade, which connects Pearl Street to Martha Street, comes with a series of challenges and site constraints including land ownership, traffic flow of the nearby parking lot and underground utilities. This past year has been spent negotiating and working through these challenges in order to keep the design development of this public space moving forward. The concept options presented here will complete the final design and allow the city to continue to work with local approval agencies to acquire required permits in order for construction to take place in 2021.

The City of Burlington is requesting feedback from the community on two concepts for the small urban park space as part of the Elgin Promenade Phase 4 project. This is called the Activation Area. This space has been designed to accommodate a variety of users and allows for active play, seating, shade, creativity and interest in the downtown core. Both concepts presented will be public spaces that are accessible and comfortable to use by people of all ages and abilities.

The survey will close August 14 and the final design will be announced this fall

Please review the two concepts available for Elgin Street Promenade and vote for your favorite. It is important to note the images are concepts only; the final structures will not be the exact images shown here. The survey can be found here.