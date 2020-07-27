Rideau Hall hires ex-Cirque du Soleil manager

Rideau Hall has turned to the Cirque de Soleil as it tries to clean up the mess following claims of staff mistreatment and harassment in the Vice-Regal office.

Brigitte Carbonneau been hired to replace a high ranking military officer who was serving as Payette’s chief of staff before being recalled to the Canadian Armed Forces to help with its pandemic response.

Carbonneau has more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership at Cirque du Soleil. She has been hired to help manage Rideau Hall and to ensure “deadlines and quality standards are met for all documentation related to the Governor General,” according to a memo obtained by CBC News.

Brigitte Carbonneau

Assunta Di Lorenzo, secretary to the Governor General, and herself accused of mistreating employees, sent the all-staff email Monday morning announcing the hire. The memo says Carbonneau managed the Montreal-based entertainment company in China and also was a strategic adviser to the company’s president and CEO on “high profile and sensitive files.”

Rideau Hall’s workplace environment is under review by the Privy Council Office. Last week, PCO launched what it calls a “thorough, independent and impartial” workplace probe and is hiring a third party to investigate claims of harassment and verbal abuse in the office of Gov. Gen. Payette.

The investigation follows a CBC News report Tuesday that included a dozen unnamed sources saying Payette has created a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall by verbally harassing employees to the point where some have been reduced to tears, have gone on leaves of absence or have left the office altogether.