Revised plans submitted for Aldershot apartment complex

After its original plan for an apartment complex In Aldershot was rejected by Burlington Council, Coletara Development have submitted a revised proposal to the city, incorporating a number of changes requested from the public and staff.

In 2019, staff had recommended refusal of the previous application, which council supported. The applicant appealed, and the proposal now sits at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) for a decision. A hearing has not yet been scheduled. In the meantime the company met with city staff and came up with a new plan that reflected some of the objections that were raised.

The revised proposal for the project at 1085 Clearview Ave included 162 apartment units, 204 parking spaces, re-located at-grade amenity a, increased 2-storey building form on the east side, and a terrace on the 5th storey on the west side. The number of driveways has been reduced to one access off of Masonry Court. The rear yard landscape buffer has been increased to 2.5 metres.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward was pleased with the outcome, writing, “the release of the revised proposal to the public is a welcome and unprecedented step in the interest of public transparency, for a file that is at the LPAT. I’m grateful to the applicant’s team and to our staff for working with me to find a way to get additional information to the public, without impacting the eventual LPAT hearing. I encourage residents to share their views with council on the revisions so we can provide our input through staff at the LPAT hearing.

Interested parties can share their views in writing to clerks@burlington.ca or by delegation at the committee meeting in August.