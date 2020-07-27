Ontario will give municipalities $4 Billion in COVID relief

Premier Ford says the province will begin distributing $4 Billion in COVID ais to hard hit municipalities facing deficits due to the COVID pandemic. Two Billion has been earmarked for Transit, which for the larger municipalities has been one of the largest sources of financial deficits for cities. Depending on the length of the recovery Hamilton faced between $60 and $120 Million. Toronto says it will need $1.2 Billion. In today’s announcement Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said he will work with AMO to sort out the distribution of funds.