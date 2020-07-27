Multi-Million dollar fire destroys Winona townhouse complex

At least 11 townhouse units are charred rubble today as the result of a massive fire that tore through a row of townhomes in Winona.

The call went out to the Hamilton Fire Department was called around just before 3 this morning with a report of a fire at 49 Edenrock Dr.

David Cunliffe, chief of Hamilton Fire Department, said that the fire to a three-storey townhouse was “well involved” when firefighters arrived. We had fire venting from the roof and out the rear of the building,” he said. High winds fed the fire which started in an end unit. The residents were all evacuated safely and are being provided with shelter at an area hotel.

Damages will likely be in the multi-millions of dollars.

Crews will be on scene for the majority of the day. The fire marshal’s office has been called and is investigating.