Ford blasts partying “Yahoos” in Brampton

Brampton is one of the communities in Ontario that is still stuck in Phase two of reopening. So no wonder that Dough Ford teed off against more than 200 “reckless and careless” people who attended a massive party in Brampton, Ont., saying the full extent of the law needs to be thrown at these “yahoos.”

Peel Regional Police say they got the call in the area of Countryside Drive and Goreway Road on Saturday night for a report that a house party was taking place inside, with parked cars all over the yard and the surrounding area.

Officials said the homeowner or party organizer hired security to valet park cars and also erected barriers above the home’s backyard fence so people could not see inside. Ford said today, “If these people can afford valet parking and a fence extension, they can afford a big fine.”

Police said it took about an hour to disperse the party and send everyone home.

Peel is one of three Ontario regions held back from advancing to Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan. Social gathering limits are still restricted to 10 people or less.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ford said Monday. “You would think the cheese slipped off the cracker with these people.”

“You got health care workers working around the clock to protect us, you have the police protecting, emergency services, you have everyone in the province sitting there bending over backwards and you’ve got a bunch of jokers out there that think it’s no problem.”

“The full extent of the law needs to be thrown at these people, throw everything in the kitchen sink.”

The homeowner has been charged under the Emergency and Civil Protection Act. If found guilty, the fines range anywhere from $750 to $100,000.

“This home owner is going to be proud owner of a very expensive fine,” Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said Monday morning.