Business Profile: Agribusiness and Food Processing in Hamilton

Did you know nearly 80% of Hamilton’s land mass is rural? From the field to the manufacturing plant to your plate, primary agriculture and food and beverage manufacturing are a big part of our local economy. Major international companies like Mondelez, Maple Leaf Foods, Aryzta and Grupo Bimbo invest in Hamilton. Agribusiness contributes $1 Billion to Hamilton’s economy annually.

In one of the fastest growing employment sectors, food and beverage manufacturing is now the 2nd largest manufacturing sector in Hamilton (in terms of employment and revenue) and continues to welcome new food/beverage related investments year over year.

Over 120 food and beverage manufacturers proudly call Hamilton home- as the city is located in the centre of one of the largest regional food processing clusters in North America.

The supply chain in Hamilton is strong and growing- with over 9,500 skilled workers across the agribusiness and food processing supply chain.