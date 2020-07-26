Murder investigation in Binbrook

Police have cordoned off a section of Benbrook Road between Highway 56 and Great Oak Trail as they investigate the city’s 10th homicide of the year. Police say a man in his 20s was found dead at an address on Binbrook Road.

Emergency crews were sent to that location at 2 a.m., according to the Hamilton Fire Department’s incident log on Twitter. Hamilton police say the investigation is in its early stages. The homicide marks the city’s fourth homicide in just over two weeks. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067.