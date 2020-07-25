The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Wrong way impaired driver arrested
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Wrong way impaired driver arrested

by
July 25, 2020

OPP say an impaired driver going the wrong way on the QEW was responsible for a 4-car crash.

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries as a result of the four-vehicle collision at about 9 p.m., on the QEW between Brant Street and Guelph Line.

Police said it appears a driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed into several vehicles.

Halton Region paramedics responded and treated several patients at the scene.

See Also
Ontario back below 200 new COVID cases

A 35-year-old Stoney Creek woman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and refusal to comply.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 905-278-6131.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top