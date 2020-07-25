Wrong way impaired driver arrested

OPP say an impaired driver going the wrong way on the QEW was responsible for a 4-car crash.

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries as a result of the four-vehicle collision at about 9 p.m., on the QEW between Brant Street and Guelph Line.

Police said it appears a driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed into several vehicles.

Halton Region paramedics responded and treated several patients at the scene.

A 35-year-old Stoney Creek woman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and refusal to comply.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 905-278-6131.