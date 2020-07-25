Portland protests heading into third month

Depending on who you believe the protests in Portland are illegal acts of violence against police and widespread vandalism, or they are peaceful protests against anti-black racism in the wake of the George Floyd killing. The Mayor of Portland says the violence increased after armed federal police arrived on the scene at the end of June. He encountered teargas yesterday when he joined a demonstration. The Attorney General of Oregon was unsuccessful yesterday in obtaining a court order to have the federal forces leave the city. Whatever the case the Portland demonstrations have been ongoing for two months—long after similar protests had ended in other American cities. Some of the protesters talked about the measures they are using to protect themselves.

Plumes of smoke from tear gas and fireworks hung over crowds in Portland as federal agents tried to disperse protesters.



The city has been roiled by nightly protests for 2 months following the killing of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/ejdNjV6Jmh — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 25, 2020