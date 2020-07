The body of Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights leader and Georgia politician, began its six-day journey in a celebration of life Saturday, with its first stops in Troy and Selma Alabama.

HAPPENING NOW: The casket of #RepJohnLewis arrives at Troy University in Alabama, for a “Celebration of Life” ceremony in honor of the late congressman pic.twitter.com/EMOBf2aPYV — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 25, 2020