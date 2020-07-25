Hamilton, Halton under a heat warning

A heat warning has been issued for Southern Ontario. Maximum daytime temperatures on Sunday will be 32 to 34 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 40. Minimum temperatures Sunday night will be 22 to 25 degrees Celsius …

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment asks people to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.