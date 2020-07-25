The Bay Observer
Canadians not eating their veggies
Canadians not eating their veggies

July 25, 2020

Canada’s Food Guide says: “Have plenty of vegetables and fruits.”So how are Canadians doing? We looked at nutrition survey results over time. Fewer Canadians consumed at least 5 servings of vegetables & fruits in a typical day. Total consumption of vegetables decreased by half a serving (-0.5).

Potatoes remained the top source of vegetables, followed by lettuce and tomatoes. Total consumption of fruits dropped by just under a third of a serving (-0.3). Fruit juice remained the top source of fruits, followed by bananas and apples.

