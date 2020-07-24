Privy Council will probe Payette allegations

The Privy Council Office which has authority over all civil servants will launch a probe into the allegations reported by CBC that there is a toxic work environment in the Governor-General’s office. The CBC reports of Governor-General Julie Payette publicly dressing down employees echoed similar media reports that emerged in 2008 shortly after Prime Minister Trudeau appointed Payette to the Vice-Regal position. The Privy Council office has no authority over the Governor General, but does have authority over her staff.

Part of the trouble seems to centre around the person Payette chose to act as her secretary, long-time friend, Assunta Di Lorenzo, A former lawyer and executive in Montreal, Di Lorenzo is supposed to keep Payette’s office running smoothly and effectively. Multiple sources said Di Lorenzo is struggling more than two years into the job — which is typically filled by a seasoned public servant — and still doesn’t understand how the public service works.