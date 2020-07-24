Phase 3 is finally here…what does it mean?

Now that Hamilton, Halton and Niagara have been allowed to move to Stage Three reopening, what exactly does that mean? In Stage 3, more restrictions will be loosened and nearly all businesses and public spaces will reopen, as long as they follow the public health advice and workplace safety guidance necessary to keep everyone safe.

First of all, here is a list of what activities and facilities will NOT be allowed to reopen yet.

Amusement parks and water parks

Buffet-style food services

Dancing at restaurants and bars, other than by performers hired by the establishment following specific requirements

Overnight stays at camps for children

Private karaoke rooms

Prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports

Saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars

Table games at casinos and gaming establishments.

All other businesses and public spaces will be permitted to be open, subject to ensuring the appropriate health and safety measures are in place, as well as limits on gathering sizes. More information on restrictions and gathering limits in Stage 3 is available below.