Phase 3 is finally here…what does it mean?
Now that Hamilton, Halton and Niagara have been allowed to move to Stage Three reopening, what exactly does that mean? In Stage 3, more restrictions will be loosened and nearly all businesses and public spaces will reopen, as long as they follow the public health advice and workplace safety guidance necessary to keep everyone safe.
First of all, here is a list of what activities and facilities will NOT be allowed to reopen yet.
Amusement parks and water parks
Buffet-style food services
Dancing at restaurants and bars, other than by performers hired by the establishment following specific requirements
Overnight stays at camps for children
Private karaoke rooms
Prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports
Saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars
Table games at casinos and gaming establishments.
All other businesses and public spaces will be permitted to be open, subject to ensuring the appropriate health and safety measures are in place, as well as limits on gathering sizes. More information on restrictions and gathering limits in Stage 3 is available below.