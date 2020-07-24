Another big spike in COVID cases

There was another big jump in COVID cases overnight with 195 cases reported. There were three deaths a day after the province has recorded its first zero death day since March. Friday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Windsor-Essex with 57 new cases, Toronto with 31 more cases, Ottawa with 27 new cases, Peel Region with 18 cases and Chatham-Kent with 13 cases. Hospitalization cases dropped from 154 to 141 and there was a slight decrease in patients requiring ICU at 31 with 20 of them on ventilators.