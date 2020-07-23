Two new elementary schools for Hamilton

Hamilton’s fast growing east mountain and Binbrook area will be getting new schools. The province has given the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board approval for a new Unnamed Elementary School – Binbrook #2.

“The funding for this new school is great news for our community,” said MPP Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough—Glanbrook. “This investment will provide a quality learning environment and new opportunities for the children of Binbrook.”

The new facility will provide 615 elementary student spaces.

“This is exciting news for the students and families at Bellmoore Elementary School and the wider Binbrook community, who have been advocating for a second elementary school. We thank the Ministry of Education for the investment in this capital project and for acknowledging the importance of a modern learning facility that will serve the community for generations to come. We also thank MPP Donna Skelly for advocating in support of students and families within Binbrook, who I know will all be excited to see the realization of this capital project,” Alex Johnstone, Chair & Area Trustee HWDSB

The province has also green-lit a new St. James the Apostle Catholic Elementary School. The investment will provide a new, quality learning environment for the students of Upper Stoney Creek, as well as new child care rooms. This project is part of the province’s capital investment program that will support students with better learning spaces.

Highlights of the new school construction include:

• 590 elementary student spaces.

• 49 new licensed child care spaces.

• 3 new child care rooms.

The new St. James the Apostle Catholic Elementary School will be located in Upper Stoney Creek and will replace the existing school building.