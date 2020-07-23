Two Mac Kids doctors honoured

Two doctors at McMaster Children’s Hospital recently accepted awards presented by the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS).

Adolescent medicine specialist Dr. Christina Grant received the Victor Marchessault Advocacy Award for her outstanding contributions to make life better for Canada’s children and youth.

Dr. Grant is a national expert in cannabis and youth. She has advocated for the legalization of cannabis in the media and government and has encouraged legislation that protects children and youth from the risks of cannabis. She has co-authored the 2017 CPS statement on Cannabis and Canada’s children and youth and is involved in research on serious events associated with recreational cannabis use in youth.

A video of Dr. Grant discussing the issue can be accessed here.

Pediatric hematologist/oncologist, Dr. Stacey Marjerrison received the Early Career Paediatrician Award for her advocating for child and youth health at a regional level.

Dr. Marjerrison advocates for access to medicine for children who might benefit, works with the Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario to improve care for survivors of childhood cancer, and advocates for families who don’t have all the benefits of Canadian citizenship (such as newcomers, refugees, and teens on student visas). Last September, she cycled across Canada raising funds and awareness of childhood cancer with the National Kids Cancer Ride.