Take the broadband survey for Hamilton

The City of Hamilton the importance of reliable, high speed broadband is an essential service. Modern infrastructure availability is critical for our digital future and there are areas within our city that do not have reliable broadband access.

The City is working with the Regional and Rural Broadband (R2B2) Project at the University of Guelph to study the economic benefits of broadband investment across our communities. We are collecting information about how all residents, rural, home-based business, farms, and businesses currently use the internet. Please complete the survey to help us better understand your experience with internet connectivity within Hamilton.

Participation in this 15 to 20 minute survey is voluntary, and repondents may opt out of any question in the survey. Participants should have access to their existing service provider name and contract information if applicable at hand to answer a portion of the survey. All responses will be kept confidential and only used for statistical purposes and reported only in aggregated form.

Click here to take the survey.