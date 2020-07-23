Police nab suspected buttocks slapper

Hamilton police say they have caught a man who thought it was OK to ride his bicycle up to women and swat them on the rear. Now he is charged with sexual assault. They have arrested a man in connection with multiple sexual assaults that happened earlier in July, where a man slapped women on their buttocks and biked away.

The assaults happened between July 1 to July 7. Police say the string of assaults started at Bayfront Park on Canada Day.

Police received six separate reports of a man approaching women and slapping them on their buttocks while riding past on his bicycle. The man would ride up behind them, police said, and wouldn’t look back.

Police previously said a woman was assaulted near Longwood Road and the Waterfront Trail, and a second woman was also slapped near Churchill Park.

Police previously believed the same man was responsible for all of them.

Muhammed Ebrar Aydin, a 28-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and appeared in court today. He faces six charges of sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Phil Hedgcock at 905-540-5544 or Crime Stoppers.

The Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line for confidential support is 905-525-4162. People can also connect at www.sacha.ca or the Sexual Assault / Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.