Drive-through COVID testing now at Joe Brant

Joseph Brant Hospital is increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity by opening a new drive-thru clinic to better serve the Burlington community.

The clinic is dedicated to testing individuals who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, but who are concerned they may have been exposed or require testing. The Joseph Brant Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre will continue to operate as a testing centre for individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Drive-Thru Testing Clinic is located on the hospital grounds, easily accessed off of Joseph Brant Hospital’s entrance on North Shore Blvd. Appointments are required and can be booked online by visiting covidtesting.josephbranthospital.ca or calling 905-632-3737 x 6550. To fast-track appointments, we encourage people to book their testing online. Testing is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will operate as follows:

• Signage will direct patients upon arrival

• The health care team will perform the COVID-19 swab test while you are in your car

• Patients will be sent home with information on self-isolation and how to view their test results

• If heat warnings are in effect on clinic days, out of precaution, we ask patients to not bring children and frail adults in cars who are not being tested, as well as pets

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it is recommended that you book an appointment at the Assessment Centre calling 905-632-3737 ext. 6550 or booking online. If you are experiencing the following symptoms, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency department:

• Severe difficulty breathing

• Severe chest pain

• Feeling confused or unsure of where you are

• Losing consciousness

Children under one year will not be swabbed at the drive-thru clinic and should be referred to their family health-care provider for testing.

COVID-19 test results are available within 3 to 7 days, and can be accessed in the following ways:

• Go to covid-19.ontario.ca and select “Check your lab results” (you must have a valid Ontario photo health card to use the website)

• Register for MyChart using your Ontario Health Card

• Contact your family doctor