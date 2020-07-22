`The British Bulldog vs. the Red Dragon’

Ben Guyatt’s Tongue in Cheek

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, one of the many casualties is the loss of common sense. China’s communist government’s irresponsibility from the beginning of the pandemic is not only abhorrent but a crime against humanity for which I sincerely believe The Hague should intervene.

Of course, what communist government in history has ever been truthful or been brought to justice? It is a pipe dream to think President Xi Jinping will face any kind of criminal or civic justice.

The pathetic reality is China’s mandarins are bullies with the economic strength to ignore the outright manslaughter of hundreds of thousands of people around the globe due to their flagrant lying, obfuscating and failure to warn the citizens of the world.

I am certain Prime Minister Trudeau’s careless comment seven years ago that he admires China’s basic dictatorship haunts his conscience with not only Covid-19 but the maltreatment of Canadian hostages Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. That is if he can pry himself away from his busy schedule as he faces his third ethics investigation.

To think arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzou lives in opulence as opposed to the trampled human rights of the `Two Michaels’ at the very least highlights the difference between a democracy and a dictatorship, a point I hope is not lost on our preening prime minister.

Covid-19 has many ancillaries and one of the most prominent is a void of reason by the people of the world and its governments. Canadian leaders for all their warts have proven to be steady hands at the till as have the denizens of this great country.

South of the border, it is simply a disaster, further dividing an already divided nation. From the sycophancy of politicians to the fear of personal freedoms being lost, America may lose even more lives if they do not take heed.

I have heard the conspiracy theories Covid-19 is a deliberate attempt by the Chinese Government to sabotage the globe. Hogwash. China is owed so much money from so many nations including the United States that the last thing they want is debtors without a pulse.

However, I do not think for a minute the Chinese Government is not relishing the suffering of the Western world for it makes them stronger and we weaker from a military, economic and psychological perspective. To be perfectly blunt, I do not think the Chinese Government even cares about its people evidenced by the continuously unfolding horror story of Hong Kong.

Communists only care about power at any expense, especially human life. Reading any history book will provide you with all the sad proof you require.

This leads me to another unforeseen but savoury benefit for the Chinese Government. If Covid-19 was not lethal enough, latent stresses beneath the Westernized nations’ psyches have exploded under the strain of the disease.

Professional anarchists have filled the vacuum left by terrified politicians who would rather pander than govern. Police forces have been pilloried and relegated to the role of hesitant eunuchs.

I am completely baffled the thugs of Antifa continue unabated. More astonishing is the tactics used by these hooligans for they are the very same Mussolini and his Blackshirts used. What Antifa needs more than anything else is a lesson in Italy’s history but that would require research and who has that kind of time when there is a plethora of private and public property just waiting to be vandalized for no other reason than destruction itself?

Perhaps all these statue-wrecking dimwits should learn from history as opposed to repeating it. Would not a statue, no matter how offensive, be more useful as a tool to educate rather than a one-sided story as is their wish?

Then there is the Black Lives Matter movement. I know you feel tense I am daring to discuss this but an open debate is desperately needed if we are to ever bridge the ethnic gap.

Protestors who injured, murdered, vandalized and looted lost all credibility and did a disservice to all victims of racism. It is casus belli plain and simple.

I will say it no matter how offensive it may be- ALL LIVES MATTER. I should not have to apologize and I will not apologize for valuing every human being regardless of their race, colour or creed. Those who are offended present a false flag and use a tragedy to hijack and further an agenda that has nothing to do with the original, noble cause.

Decency, common sense and respect have diminished worldwide since Covid-19. To alter one of Winston Churchill’s quotes, “Let us, therefore, brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that, if the human race and its people last for a thousand years, people will say: `This was their finest hour.”

Stay safe.

Ben Guyatt is a stand-up comedian and a published author. Visit his website at www.benguyatt.com