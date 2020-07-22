Nelson Quarry expansion application moves to next step

An application by Nelson Quarry to expand its operation in North Burlington is ready to move to the next phase which will include public input.

Last week after a thorough review and consultation with the Joint Agency Review Team partners, the Region’s Chief Planning Official has deemed the application to amend the Regional Official Plan complete.

There will be a report on the September Halton Regional Council agenda that will profile key aspects of the application submission and will set out the next steps, including opportunities for engagement and public input. The Region’s website will be updated to ensure the most up-to-date information is provided.