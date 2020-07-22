Blue Jays are homeless for the moment
Pennsylvania Department of Health won’t allow Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid pandemic.
The announcement comes after the federal government wouldn’t allow the baseball team to play home games at Rogers Centre due to frequent border crossings during the season.
Baltimore’s Camden Yards and Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, the home of Toronto’s triple-A affiliate, had also been considered as potential home sites for the Blue Jays.
More to come
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0