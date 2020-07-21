Police tracking down gang bangers involved in west mountain fatality

The manhunt is on for the roughly three dozen youth who took part in a weekend melee that left a Peel region teen dead of stab wounds and sent three others to hospital. Hamilton Police have arrested a 17-year-old teen and say they are making good progress in identifying other members of the Hamilton gang.

Early Sunday morning two groups of males in their late teens and early 20s, gathered at the plaza parking lot at 310 Limeridge Road West, Hamilton. One group was from Peel Region and the second group was from Hamilton. They were there to discuss an ongoing minor dispute between one male from each of the groups.

Four cars with 8-10 males from Peel were immediately swarmed by between 20-30 males from the Hamilton group armed with an array of weapons including knives, sticks, rocks and a conducted energy weapon

The occupants in the vehicles were assaulted, removed from the cars and chased. At one point, two members from the Hamilton group took over a Ford Mustang and BMW that belonged to the Peel group and drove dangerously around the lot. The BMW struck two males in the Hamilton group. This incident was partially captured on camera and distributed via social media.

One male was found dead after police responded to a street brawl between two groups in Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/54ErIvr7cl — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 19, 2020

Three of the individuals from Peel suffered injuries and went to hospital after 911 was called. Two of the males were stabbed, while one was admitted and underwent surgery. He is now recovering in hospital. The other two were treated and released.

At about five that morning Hamilton Police were told that one of the Peel group was missing. They went back to the Parking lot with a canine unit a found the victim dead of his wounds.

Police have canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance footage and are asking anyone who may have captured the incident, and who has not yet spoken to them, to contact the Major Crime Unit.

Investigators have identified and interviewed all the persons from the Peel contingent. They cooperated with the investigation and provided valuable information. As a result of this cooperation and other evidence, a 17-year-old male from Hamilton was arrested this morning on the Hamilton Mountain and charged him with second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault , and Assault with a Weapon.

Investigators are making progress in identifying the others who were present during this attack. Police are recommending that anyone who was present and had no direct involvement in the assaults, reach out to provide their account of what transpired. Those others who participated in assaulting the victims should seek legal advice and turn themselves in.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid of Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3825.