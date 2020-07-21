Jackie Rosart was a champion golfer

Marlene Stewart Streit was the first Canadian inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. She also was selected Canada’s Athlete of the Year twice.

But in the summer of 2010 she wasn’t good enough to beat Burlington’s Jackie Rosart at a tournament in Kitchener.

Rosart, who died July 16 at the age of 81, carded a score of 63 for the 14 holes that were played at the Westmount Golf Club before rain halted play.

Stewart Streit finished in a second-place tie with Ivy Steinberg of Toronto at the Westmount Blazer with a 64. The tournament raised money to train dogs as guides for autistic children,

A member of the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame, Rosart amazingly won the ladies championship at Burlington Golf and Country Club in all 33 years she played in the tournament.

She won an Ontario junior championship and was twice named to the Ontario Junior Provincial team.

She was runner-up in the Ontario Amateur Championship and selected to the Ontario Amateur Provincial team three times. She also won an Ontario match play championship.

In 1997 she won the Ontario Ladies Senior championship and was a ten-time member of the Ontario Senior team.

She was ranked the number one senior player in Canada twice, placed third in the British Senior Championship in 1998 and qualified for the U.S. senior championship 10 times. By DENIS GIBBONS