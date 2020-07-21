“Concerning” spike in new COVID cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has shot back up to the highest level since late June.

The 203 new infections announced Tuesday morning brings the province’s total of lab-confirmed cases to 37,942 – a 0.5 per cent increase over Monday’s total when 135 cases were added.

Health Minister Christine Elliott called the increase “concerning”

Of the 203 new cases reported, Elliott says that 116 are in people 39 years of age or younger, a trend that has continued every day for the past week.

“Ontarians of all ages need to continue to adhere to public health guidelines,” Elliott said. “Maintain only one social circle of 10 people, physically distance with anyone outside of it and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge.”