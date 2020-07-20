Night in Thunder Bay slammer for smoking Swoop passenger

A Hamilton-bound passenger aboard a Swoop fight from Edmonton found himself in police custody in Thunder Bay after he lit up in the airplane washroom. The flight had to make an unexpected landing in Thunder Bay, in order to deal with an unruly passenger.

Police say the man began smoking in the plane’s washroom, triggering the in-flight smoke alarm.

Afterwards they say he allegedly continued to be disruptive, swearing at and insulting the flight crew.

The pilot landed the plane in Thunder Bay at around 9:30 p.m. and the 47-year-old Hamilton resident was taken into police custody.

He’s now charged with one count each of mischief over $5,000, smoking on board an aircraft and causing a disturbance while flying.