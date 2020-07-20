New COVID cases down from weekend

Ontario reported 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday. That’s a drop from Saturday and Sunday when new cases exceeded 160.“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter. Thirty-five cases are from Peel Region, 26 from Toronto, 21 from Windsor-Essex, and 20 from Ottawa.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 115 (up by 14), with 37 in intensive care (up by three) and 24 on a ventilator (up by one).