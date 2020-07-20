The Bay Observer
False Fire Alarm Results in Injury and Criminal Negligence Charges
False Fire Alarm Results in Injury and Criminal Negligence Charges

July 20, 2020

​A 51-year-old drifter has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm after pulling a fire alarm that resulted in a woman being injured.

Halton Police say the fire alarm had been pulled and an extinguisher had been deployed on the second floor causing tenants to fear for their safety. As a result, several occupants were evacuated and a woman was injured after jumping from the second storey.

Police tracked down and arrested the male responsible for pulling the fire alarm and deploying the extinguisher. He was found near the apartment building.

Ronald Gordon (51) of no fixed address has been charged with:Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm, Mischief, Failure to comply with a Probation Order. Gordon was held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Kim Newton at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.Or contact  Crime Stoppers.  at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.c

