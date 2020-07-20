Charges laid in Regan Russell death

​Halton police have laid charges in the death of Regan Russell who was killed while participating in an animal rights protest outside the Fearman pork processing plant In Burlington on June 19.

Police say they conducted a comprehensive investigation including the interview of several witnesses, analysis of physical evidence, and a technical reconstruction of the collision. In addition, video footage that captured the entirety of the incident was reviewed by investigators.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, a 28-year-old male from the Municipality of North Perth has been charged with Careless Driving Causing Death under the Highway Traffic Act and will be required to appear in court. There were no grounds to indicate this was an intentional act, or that a criminal offence had been committed. ​