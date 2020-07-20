The Bay Observer
Now Reading
27 year old killed in accident on LINC
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

27 year old killed in accident on LINC

by
July 20, 2020

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a collision that occurred on the LINC which resulted in the death of a Hamilton man. The 27 year old had apparently exited his car on the Westbound Lincoln Akexander Parkway at 4a.m. today when he was struck by a truck.

Police say they have  determined the driver of the vehicle was not at fault and no other injuries reported. The Linc was closed for much of today.

Police are asking that anyone with information that could assist with this investigation please call Mountain Criminal Investigation Branch at (905)546-3851.

See Also
Brent Sleigtholm pays tribute to the late Nevin Grant

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top