27 year old killed in accident on LINC

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a collision that occurred on the LINC which resulted in the death of a Hamilton man. The 27 year old had apparently exited his car on the Westbound Lincoln Akexander Parkway at 4a.m. today when he was struck by a truck.

Police say they have determined the driver of the vehicle was not at fault and no other injuries reported. The Linc was closed for much of today.

Police are asking that anyone with information that could assist with this investigation please call Mountain Criminal Investigation Branch at (905)546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com