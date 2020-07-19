Update: Man fatally stabbed during a brawl on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police says a full-out brawl between two groups led to the stabbing death of a 19 year old youth from Peel Region. The man was stabbed in a meelee involving knives, tasers, pipes etc. Others were run down with cars in a parking lot.

Police say there were dozens of people involved in the altercation which took place in a parking lot on Limeridge Road West. They say there were approximately 20 persons involved from Hamilton.

Dozens of people were there. Some of the group from Peel are cooperating with police. Investigators are asking those who were on the scene to get legal assistance and to come forward. Despite the number of persons involved in the altercation Police say they don’t believe this is gang related.