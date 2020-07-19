“Street disturbance” leaves a man dead

Hamilton Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead–reportedly a stabbing victim– following a “street disturbance.” In a tweet police said there was a “street disturbance between two groups” at Kendale Court near Limeridge Road West. A man was later found dead. Several roads are closed in the area. The public is asked to stay away as police investigate.

The Spectator is reporting there are three vehicles in a taped off area around a Big Bee store and a blue Ford Mustang has its back window broken out and its driver side door is open.