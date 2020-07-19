More details on Hamilton Mountain stabbing death

Hamilton Police say it was a major gang-style melee that broke out at a parking lot on Limeridge Road West and when it was all over a 19-year old from Peel region was dead of stab wounds. Police say there were dozens of people involved in the outbreak that erupted when a group of men from Peel Region arrived at the Limeridge Road West strip mall parking lot to talk out a dispute between themselves and a group from Hamilton. The altercation involved a number of weapons—knives, clubs and a taser. Police say the Hamilton group managed to get two cars away from the visitors and there is video of the cars being driven around the parking lot striking people. Three persons were taken to hospital. It was only at around 5 this morning when police were notified that one of the Peel group was missing. Police returned to the scene and using the canine unit found the stabbing victim.

The Peel group have cooperated with investigators and have all been identified and accounted for; but Police only have the identity of one of the Hamilton group. They are asking for any witnesses to contact police and are urging members of the Hamilton participants in the brawl to get legal assistance and turn themselves in to Hamilton Police.