British Air scraps its 747 fleet

It’s hard to believe that the first 747 flight took place in 1969—more than half a century ago. There were just under 1600 of the Jumbos built by Boeing. Now the largest operator of 747s, British Air, is going to retire its entire fleet of 32 planes. The COVID pandemic is expected to make a significant cut into business travel as companies learned how to use videoconferencing technology, and in many cases will not return to business travel. Its expected that with the retirement of BA’s fleet there will be just over 400 747’s still being used.