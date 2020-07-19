The Bay Observer
Now Reading
British Air scraps its 747 fleet
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

British Air scraps its 747 fleet

by
July 19, 2020

It’s hard to believe that the first 747 flight took place in 1969—more than half a century ago. There were just under 1600 of the Jumbos built by Boeing. Now the largest operator of 747s, British Air, is going to retire its entire fleet of 32 planes. The COVID pandemic is expected to make a significant cut into business travel as companies learned how to use videoconferencing technology, and in many cases will not return to business travel. Its expected that with the retirement of BA’s fleet there will be just over 400 747’s still being used.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
1
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top