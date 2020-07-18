Impaired charges after 8-year-old girl killed

A woman faces impaired driving charges after a vehicle collision that killed an 8-year-old girl. The two-vehicle accident happened last night in Adelaide Metcalfe, about 40 kilometres west of London.

Four people from one of two vehicles were transported to hospital; three with minor injuries and the young girl with life threatening injuries from which she died.

Police say the name of the young victim is not being released at this time “pending notifications to next of kin.”

Officers investigating the crash “learned that one driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle had been impaired,” provincial police said in a press release. The driver was arrested and taken for testing at the Strathroy OPP detachment