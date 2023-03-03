Saturday , 4 March 2023
17-year-old arrested in Halton school stabbing

Thursday, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a stabbing at Georgetown District Highschool. Police say a young offender stabbed another student right inside a classroom before fleeing the school area on foot.

Local schools were put into lockdown for a short period for police investigation. One youth was transported to hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old male from Georgetown was taken into custody later by police and has been charged with:

• Aggravated Assault
• Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public.

Young Offender was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Gun fell out of pocket outside  Sopinka Courthouse, probationer arrested

