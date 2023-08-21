15-year-old Hamilton boy went missing Sunday

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 15-year-old, Cameron Rumley.
Police and family are concerned for his well-being. Cameron was last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 12:20 p.m., in the area of Park Row North and Roxborough Avenue in the city’s east end.
Cameron is described as:
15 years-of-age
Male
White
5’1”
105 pounds, slim build
Short blonde hair
Wearing a beige baseball cap, red glasses, black Jordan shirt, black shorts, black Jordan shoes with red, green and yellow on them
Possibly carrying a side bag satchel
If you have any information that you believe could assist police in locating Cameron Rumley, you are asked to contact the Division Two Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://email.hamilton-police.
