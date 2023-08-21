Tuesday , 22 August 2023
News

15-year-old Hamilton boy went missing Sunday

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 15-year-old, Cameron Rumley.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being. Cameron was last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 12:20 p.m., in the area of Park Row North and Roxborough Avenue in the city’s east end.

Cameron is described as:

15 years-of-age

Male

White

5’1”

105 pounds, slim build

Short blonde hair

Wearing a beige baseball cap, red glasses, black Jordan shirt, black shorts, black Jordan shoes with red, green and yellow on them

Possibly carrying a side bag satchel

If you have any information that you believe could assist police in locating Cameron Rumley, you are asked to contact the Division Two Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://email.hamilton-police.

